Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
APT Simulator is a free breach & attack simulation tool. EDR Healthcheck is a commercial breach & attack simulation tool by Horizon3.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best breach & attack simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building Windows incident response playbooks need APT Simulator to safely replicate adversary behavior on non-production systems without risk of lateral movement or data exfiltration. The tool's 2,700-plus GitHub stars reflect active use among blue teams validating detection logic against realistic post-compromise scenarios. Skip this if your primary need is testing EDR or XDR detection tuning across multiple operating systems; APT Simulator's Windows-only scope and simulation-focused design make it a lab tool, not a platform for enterprise-wide threat validation.
Security teams that doubt their EDR is actually catching attacks should run EDR Healthcheck before your next board meeting; it runs autonomous penetration tests that expose detection gaps your vendor's marketing claims won't reveal. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous visibility into which attack techniques slip past your controls and why. Skip this if you're looking for a platform that remediates findings automatically; Healthcheck tells you what's broken, not how to fix it.
APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows.
Validates EDR detection capabilities through autonomous penetration testing
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Common questions about comparing APT Simulator vs EDR Healthcheck for your breach & attack simulation needs.
APT Simulator: APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows..
EDR Healthcheck: Validates EDR detection capabilities through autonomous penetration testing. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous penetration testing for EDR validation, Real-world attack technique simulation, Endpoint detection capability measurement..
Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APT Simulator is open-source with 2,722 GitHub stars. EDR Healthcheck is developed by Horizon3.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APT Simulator and EDR Healthcheck serve similar Breach & Attack Simulation use cases: both are Breach & Attack Simulation tools. Key differences: APT Simulator is Free while EDR Healthcheck is Commercial, APT Simulator is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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