EDR Healthcheck

Security teams that doubt their EDR is actually catching attacks should run EDR Healthcheck before your next board meeting; it runs autonomous penetration tests that expose detection gaps your vendor's marketing claims won't reveal. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous visibility into which attack techniques slip past your controls and why. Skip this if you're looking for a platform that remediates findings automatically; Healthcheck tells you what's broken, not how to fix it.