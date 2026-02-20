Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response is a commercial mobile app security tool by Build38. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response
Security teams protecting financial services or healthcare mobile apps will get the most from Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response because it detects and stops threats on the device itself rather than waiting for network signals, which matters when users are offline or on untrusted networks. The platform's support for PCI-MPoC and eIDAS 2 compliance, combined with cryptographic key management-as-a-service, means you're not bolting on separate HSM infrastructure to meet regulatory requirements. Skip this if you need threat response across web and desktop equally; Build38 is mobile-first and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
Mobile app threat intelligence platform with cloud-based detection & response
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Common questions about comparing APPVISORY vs Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response for your mobile app security needs.
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response: Mobile app threat intelligence platform with cloud-based detection & response. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Real-time telemetry data streaming from mobile apps, Web-based security monitoring console (TraceBoard), Automated remote security responses and device attestation (DeviceAttest)..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APPVISORY differentiates with Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection. Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response differentiates with Real-time telemetry data streaming from mobile apps, Web-based security monitoring console (TraceBoard), Automated remote security responses and device attestation (DeviceAttest).
APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response is developed by Build38. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APPVISORY and Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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