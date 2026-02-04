Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appdome AI-Native Protection is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response is a commercial mobile app security tool by Build38. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies will get the most from Appdome AI-Native Protection because it eliminates the DevOps tax of traditional mobile defense; you get 400+ protections deployed without SDKs, code changes, or backend infrastructure. The AI-driven deployment integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines through Jenkins, GitLab, and Azure DevOps, generating auditable Secure DevSecOps certification per build, which makes compliance handoffs to audit teams actually painless. Skip this if your organization needs a unified platform covering web apps, APIs, and backend services alongside mobile; Appdome is deliberately mobile-specific and won't stretch into your broader app security stack.
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response
Security teams protecting financial services or healthcare mobile apps will get the most from Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response because it detects and stops threats on the device itself rather than waiting for network signals, which matters when users are offline or on untrusted networks. The platform's support for PCI-MPoC and eIDAS 2 compliance, combined with cryptographic key management-as-a-service, means you're not bolting on separate HSM infrastructure to meet regulatory requirements. Skip this if you need threat response across web and desktop equally; Build38 is mobile-first and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile
Mobile app threat intelligence platform with cloud-based detection & response
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Common questions about comparing Appdome AI-Native Protection vs Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome AI-Native Protection: Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response..
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response: Mobile app threat intelligence platform with cloud-based detection & response. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Real-time telemetry data streaming from mobile apps, Web-based security monitoring console (TraceBoard), Automated remote security responses and device attestation (DeviceAttest)..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome AI-Native Protection differentiates with 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response. Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response differentiates with Real-time telemetry data streaming from mobile apps, Web-based security monitoring console (TraceBoard), Automated remote security responses and device attestation (DeviceAttest).
Appdome AI-Native Protection is developed by Appdome. Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response is developed by Build38. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appdome AI-Native Protection and Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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