Mobile app security teams testing both Android and iOS will find AppUse valuable for hands-on penetration testing without licensing friction; the free model eliminates procurement cycles for lab environments, and the bundled custom scripts accelerate common vulnerability checks that would otherwise require manual scripting. You get a sandbox purpose-built for mobile app assessment rather than a generic VM, which matters when you're testing authentication flows or data storage implementation across platforms. Not ideal if your team needs automated compliance reporting or integration with your SAST pipeline; AppUse is a testing harness, not a CI/CD control point.

NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence

Security teams managing third-party mobile app risk across iOS and Android will get the most from NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence because it's the only tool that continuously monitors app store updates and flags breaking security changes before they hit your network. The automated F-to-A risk ratings cover App Store Blockers, cryptography, and privacy violations on both platforms through a single API, letting you scale assessments across hundreds of apps without manual work. Skip this if your organization has no BYOD program or enterprise app distribution; the value proposition depends on managing public app store risk at scale.