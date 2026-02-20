Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get the most from Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager because it actually closes the loop between assessment and remediation instead of just collecting risk scores. Its weighted scoring and built-in remediation tracking tie vendor risk directly to your internal risk register, which means your executives see the connection between third-party exposure and organizational posture. Skip this if you need deep technical threat intelligence on vendors or real-time supply chain monitoring; Apptega is assessment and governance automation, not continuous monitoring. Security and compliance teams buried in questionnaire response work should adopt Vendict for its 92% reduction in response time; that's not marketing math, it's the difference between your team owning vendor risk assessment versus getting crushed by RFP volume. The platform's GRC Mentor handles contextual compliance guidance without hallucinations, and its TPRM capabilities address NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management at scale, which most GRC tools leave as a manual spreadsheet exercise. Skip this if your organization treats third-party risk as a once-a-year checkbox; Vendict assumes continuous assessment and won't justify itself in annual-audit workflows.