Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Apptega. Vendict is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Vendict. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get the most from Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager because it actually closes the loop between assessment and remediation instead of just collecting risk scores. Its weighted scoring and built-in remediation tracking tie vendor risk directly to your internal risk register, which means your executives see the connection between third-party exposure and organizational posture. Skip this if you need deep technical threat intelligence on vendors or real-time supply chain monitoring; Apptega is assessment and governance automation, not continuous monitoring. Security and compliance teams buried in questionnaire response work should adopt Vendict for its 92% reduction in response time; that's not marketing math, it's the difference between your team owning vendor risk assessment versus getting crushed by RFP volume. The platform's GRC Mentor handles contextual compliance guidance without hallucinations, and its TPRM capabilities address NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management at scale, which most GRC tools leave as a manual spreadsheet exercise. Skip this if your organization treats third-party risk as a once-a-year checkbox; Vendict assumes continuous assessment and won't justify itself in annual-audit workflows.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get the most from Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager because it actually closes the loop between assessment and remediation instead of just collecting risk scores. Its weighted scoring and built-in remediation tracking tie vendor risk directly to your internal risk register, which means your executives see the connection between third-party exposure and organizational posture. Skip this if you need deep technical threat intelligence on vendors or real-time supply chain monitoring; Apptega is assessment and governance automation, not continuous monitoring.
Security and compliance teams buried in questionnaire response work should adopt Vendict for its 92% reduction in response time; that's not marketing math, it's the difference between your team owning vendor risk assessment versus getting crushed by RFP volume. The platform's GRC Mentor handles contextual compliance guidance without hallucinations, and its TPRM capabilities address NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management at scale, which most GRC tools leave as a manual spreadsheet exercise. Skip this if your organization treats third-party risk as a once-a-year checkbox; Vendict assumes continuous assessment and won't justify itself in annual-audit workflows.
Automated vendor risk assessment, scoring, and remediation tracking platform.
AI-native platform for security questionnaire automation and GRC/TPRM.
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Common questions about comparing Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager vs Vendict for your third-party risk management needs.
Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager: Automated vendor risk assessment, scoring, and remediation tracking platform. built by Apptega. Core capabilities include Automated questionnaire distribution and collection, Weighted scoring across vendor responses, Pre-built and custom questionnaire templates..
Vendict: AI-native platform for security questionnaire automation and GRC/TPRM. built by Vendict. Core capabilities include Security questionnaire response automation with up to 92% reduction in response time, RFP/RFI response automation with AI-driven answer generation and templates, GRC Mentor: hallucination-free AI compliance advisor for contextual GRC guidance..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager differentiates with Automated questionnaire distribution and collection, Weighted scoring across vendor responses, Pre-built and custom questionnaire templates. Vendict differentiates with Security questionnaire response automation with up to 92% reduction in response time, RFP/RFI response automation with AI-driven answer generation and templates, GRC Mentor: hallucination-free AI compliance advisor for contextual GRC guidance.
Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager is developed by Apptega. Vendict is developed by Vendict. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager and Vendict serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools, both cover Security Questionnaires. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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