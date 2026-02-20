Apptega Platform: Multi-framework cybersecurity compliance & risk management platform. built by Apptega. Core capabilities include Questionnaire-based assessment templates with real-time scoring, Multi-framework support (ISO 42001, ISO 27001, NIST CSF, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, PCI DSS 4.0, SOC 2), Framework crosswalking to map controls across multiple standards..

Security & Compliance Platform: Unified GRC platform for security, privacy, and compliance management. built by DataGuard. Core capabilities include Pre-built compliance framework templates (ISO 27001, GDPR, NIS2, EU AI Act, TISAX), Centralized policy, control, and evidence library, Risk management with prioritized remediation and real-time dashboards..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.