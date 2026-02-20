Apptega Platform: Multi-framework cybersecurity compliance & risk management platform. built by Apptega. Core capabilities include Questionnaire-based assessment templates with real-time scoring, Multi-framework support (ISO 42001, ISO 27001, NIST CSF, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, PCI DSS 4.0, SOC 2), Framework crosswalking to map controls across multiple standards..

CyberSaint CyberStrong: AI-powered cyber risk management platform for compliance, risk quantification. built by CyberSaint. Core capabilities include Automated compliance assessments with continuous control monitoring, Framework crosswalking across NIST, CIS, ISO and other standards, Cyber risk quantification using FAIR and NIST 800-30 models..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.