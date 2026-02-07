Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Approov. Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection
Mobile security teams protecting APIs against credential stuffing and fake clients should pick Approov Runtime Application Self Protection for its app attestation and dynamic certificate pinning, which block MitM attacks without requiring manual certificate updates. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring, with SDKs spanning Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, React Native, and Flutter,rare breadth for runtime mobile defense. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-breach detection or you need broader endpoint visibility; Approov assumes the app itself is your enforcement point, not your SOC.
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
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Common questions about comparing Approov Runtime Application Self Protection vs Guardsquare DexGuard for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection differentiates with App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks. Guardsquare DexGuard differentiates with Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is developed by Approov. Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection and Guardsquare DexGuard serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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