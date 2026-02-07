Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..

Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..

Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.