AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

SaaS Alerts - Cyber Risk Assessment: MSP-focused SaaS security assessment tool to identify risks in SaaS apps. built by SaaS Alerts. Core capabilities include Detection of brute force attacks against SaaS accounts, Identification of logins from unauthorized or unexpected geolocations, Detection of orphaned shared links..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.