AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

Obsidian Security - Excessive Privileges: SaaS excessive privilege detection and remediation platform. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Identification of over-privileged SaaS accounts, Detection of publicly exposed files and links, Visibility into active vs. unused SaaS access and permissions..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.