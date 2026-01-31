Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions is a commercial sspm tool by AppOmni. Obsidian Security - Excessive Privileges is a commercial sspm tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS app sprawl need AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions primarily because it actually maps third-party OAuth risk instead of just flagging that apps exist. The platform covers seven of seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity access control, meaning you get visibility into what's connected and enforcement that actually sticks. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 500 employees or hasn't yet standardized on a cloud infrastructure; the value compounds only when SaaS application inventory is large enough to create real governance headaches.
Obsidian Security - Excessive Privileges
Security teams managing SaaS sprawl across SMB to enterprise deployments should pick Obsidian Security - Excessive Privileges for its ability to surface and remediate the permissions nobody remembers assigning. It covers both the visibility gap (ID.AM asset management) and the access control problem (PR.AA) in one workflow, eliminating the manual audit cycles that usually stretch across quarters. Skip this if your organization runs a locked-down SaaS roster with strong provisioning governance already in place; the tool's value compounds with chaos, not with discipline.
SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control
SaaS excessive privilege detection and remediation platform.
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Common questions about comparing AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions vs Obsidian Security - Excessive Privileges for your sspm needs.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..
Obsidian Security - Excessive Privileges: SaaS excessive privilege detection and remediation platform. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Identification of over-privileged SaaS accounts, Detection of publicly exposed files and links, Visibility into active vs. unused SaaS access and permissions..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions differentiates with SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement. Obsidian Security - Excessive Privileges differentiates with Identification of over-privileged SaaS accounts, Detection of publicly exposed files and links, Visibility into active vs. unused SaaS access and permissions.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions is developed by AppOmni. Obsidian Security - Excessive Privileges is developed by Obsidian Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions and Obsidian Security - Excessive Privileges serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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