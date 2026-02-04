Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..

Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite: Mobile app security platform for DevSecOps teams across app lifecycle. built by Zimperium. Core capabilities include Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST), Application shielding to prevent reverse engineering, Code tampering prevention..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.