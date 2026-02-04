Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. ThreatDown Mobile Security is a commercial mobile threat defense tool by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM
Security teams protecting consumer-facing mobile apps need to stop treating mobile threats as a mobile problem and start treating them as a fraud and account takeover problem, which is exactly where Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM sits. The platform detects 400+ attack vectors across Android and iOS with AI-driven fraud signals and autonomous SecOps reporting, covering the full fraud-to-malware spectrum without requiring SDK integration or infrastructure changes. This is strongest for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated mobile security budgets; smaller teams without existing threat intelligence infrastructure may struggle to operationalize the historical dataset and API-first architecture.
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed iOS and Android fleets will get the most from ThreatDown Mobile Security because its multi-tenant dashboard lets one person enforce consistent policies across hundreds of devices without learning separate vendor consoles. The platform covers PR.PS and DE.CM across all four OS types, meaning you're detecting malicious apps and enforcing web filtering simultaneously rather than patching coverage gaps with bolt-on tools. Skip this if your organization needs advanced threat hunting or forensics; ThreatDown prioritizes blocking over investigation, so it's not built for security teams that need deep incident response capabilities.
AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security.
Mobile security solution for iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices
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Common questions about comparing Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM vs ThreatDown Mobile Security for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..
ThreatDown Mobile Security: Mobile security solution for iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. built by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Web filtering and malicious website blocking, Malicious app detection and protection, In-app ad blocking..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM differentiates with Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit. ThreatDown Mobile Security differentiates with Web filtering and malicious website blocking, Malicious app detection and protection, In-app ad blocking.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is developed by Appdome. ThreatDown Mobile Security is developed by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM integrates with SIEM platforms, Fraud detection engines, Threat analytics platforms, Android Studio, Java and 11 more. ThreatDown Mobile Security integrates with OneView. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM and ThreatDown Mobile Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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