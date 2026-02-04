Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM
Security teams protecting consumer-facing mobile apps need to stop treating mobile threats as a mobile problem and start treating them as a fraud and account takeover problem, which is exactly where Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM sits. The platform detects 400+ attack vectors across Android and iOS with AI-driven fraud signals and autonomous SecOps reporting, covering the full fraud-to-malware spectrum without requiring SDK integration or infrastructure changes. This is strongest for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated mobile security budgets; smaller teams without existing threat intelligence infrastructure may struggle to operationalize the historical dataset and API-first architecture.
Security researchers and penetration testers evaluating Android and iOS apps will find Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) indispensable for runtime instrumentation; FRIDA's capability to hook and modify app behavior in real time reveals vulnerabilities that static analysis misses entirely. The free, GitHub-native distribution (2,980 stars) means zero procurement friction and immediate access to an active community maintaining payloads across both platforms. Skip this if your team needs automated mobile scanning with remediation guidance or CI/CD integration; RMS demands hands-on expertise and manual analysis to extract value.
AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security.
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime.
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Common questions about comparing Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM vs Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS): Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is developed by Appdome. Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is open-source with 2,980 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM and Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is Commercial while Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is Free, Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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