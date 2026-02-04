idb

iOS penetration testers and security researchers who need hands-on access to app internals will find idb invaluable; it cuts the friction of manual inspection tasks by offering both CLI and GUI paths to the same underlying capabilities. The 952 GitHub stars and free pricing mean you're adopting a tool with real adoption momentum and no licensing friction during research phases. Skip this if your team needs centralized mobile app scanning across iOS and Android from a single vendor console; idb is iOS-only and built for interactive debugging, not automated policy enforcement.