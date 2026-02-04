Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..

Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense: Mobile threat defense solution for corporate & BYOD devices. built by Cybereason. Core capabilities include Machine learning-based threat detection, On-device real-time protection, Zero-touch deployment..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.