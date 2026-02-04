Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense is a commercial mobile threat defense tool by Cybereason. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM
Security teams protecting consumer-facing mobile apps need to stop treating mobile threats as a mobile problem and start treating them as a fraud and account takeover problem, which is exactly where Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM sits. The platform detects 400+ attack vectors across Android and iOS with AI-driven fraud signals and autonomous SecOps reporting, covering the full fraud-to-malware spectrum without requiring SDK integration or infrastructure changes. This is strongest for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated mobile security budgets; smaller teams without existing threat intelligence infrastructure may struggle to operationalize the historical dataset and API-first architecture.
Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed iOS and Android fleets will get the most from Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense because its behavioral analysis catches zero-days and anomalies that signature-based competitors miss entirely. Zero-touch deployment and native MDM/EMM integration mean you're not rebuilding your device management workflow to get it running. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing XDR platform; Cybereason's mobile offering sits apart from its endpoint stack, so you're managing alerts in separate consoles.
AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security.
Mobile threat defense solution for corporate & BYOD devices
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Common questions about comparing Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM vs Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..
Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense: Mobile threat defense solution for corporate & BYOD devices. built by Cybereason. Core capabilities include Machine learning-based threat detection, On-device real-time protection, Zero-touch deployment..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM differentiates with Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit. Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense differentiates with Machine learning-based threat detection, On-device real-time protection, Zero-touch deployment.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is developed by Appdome. Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense is developed by Cybereason. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM integrates with SIEM platforms, Fraud detection engines, Threat analytics platforms, Android Studio, Java and 11 more. Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense integrates with MDM/EMM platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM and Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense serve similar Mobile App Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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