Appdome IDAnchor™: Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK. built by Appdome. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include OS-independent immutable Mobile Device ID, Install ID, Release ID, and Workspace ID chain of trust, 400+ real-time identity threat signals detecting fraud, bots, deepfakes, spyware, and account takeovers, Device Binding linking user accounts to specific trusted mobile devices..

AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform: Identity observability platform for AI agents, NHIs, and human identities. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time identity access path mapping across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, and AI systems, AI-powered classification of agentic AI, non-human, and human identity behavior, Identity Activity Access Graph for visualizing actual access paths..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.