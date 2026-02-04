Appdome AI-Native Protection: Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response..

Protectt.ai: AI-native mobile app security platform with RASP, obfuscation, and fraud prevention. built by Protectt.ai. Core capabilities include Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) with 100+ security controls, Code obfuscation and multilayered polymorphic protection, Zero Trust device and SIM binding for digital identity..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.