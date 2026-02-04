Appdome AI-Native Protection: Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response..

Dynamic SSL Pinning: Mobile app SSL certificate pinning solution with dynamic configuration. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Dynamic SSL certificate pinning configuration, Remote pinning policy management, Certificate validation for mobile apps..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.