Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to reconstruct Windows application execution timelines will find AppCompatProcessor invaluable; it extracts AmCache and AppCompat registry artifacts that most commercial DFIR suites either miss or charge extra for. The tool is free and openly audited on GitHub with 209 stars, meaning you can validate the parsing logic yourself before deploying it at scale. Skip this if your team lacks Windows registry forensics expertise or if you need a GUI; AppCompatProcessor is command-line only and rewards practitioners who already read registry hives for a living.

ElcomSoft Advanced Office Password Recovery

Forensic investigators and incident response teams with offline access to encrypted Office documents should pick ElcomSoft Advanced Office Password Recovery for its guaranteed decryption window on legacy 40-bit encrypted files; Thunder Tables eliminate guesswork on older .doc and .xls formats that still appear in breach investigations. GPU acceleration across multiple cards meaningfully compresses timelines on brute-force attacks, and support for seven office suites (Office, WordPerfect, Lotus, OpenDocument, iWork, Hangul, Corel) covers most document types you'll encounter. This tool prioritizes recovery over investigation, so it's not the right fit if you need forensic artifact analysis or timeline reconstruction; it's purely a password cracking engine that works best when you already know what file you're after.