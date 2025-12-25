Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck DAST Tool is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Tenable Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Tenable. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams that can't afford false positives drowning their backlogs should run AppCheck DAST Tool; its browser-based crawling handles modern SPAs and APIs without the noise that drives developers to ignore scan results. Automated authentication with MFA and TOTP support means you actually test authenticated flows instead of settling for unauthenticated scans, and the out-of-band detection catches timing-based vulnerabilities most tools miss. Skip this if you need deep API fuzzing or heavy CSPM coverage; AppCheck is built for application-layer velocity, not infrastructure risk orchestration.
Development and security teams shipping APIs and single-page applications need fast feedback loops, and Tenable Web App Scanning delivers results in two minutes or less with CI/CD integration built in. The tool covers OWASP Top 10 vectors including XSS and SQL injection across both web apps and APIs, plus third-party component scanning that catches what developers often miss. Skip this if you need deep API fuzzing or runtime protection; Tenable is a scanner, not a WAF, and prioritizes finding known issues over behavioral anomaly detection.
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning
DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck DAST Tool vs Tenable Web App Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck DAST Tool: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication..
Tenable Web App Scanning: DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities. built by Tenable. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web apps and APIs, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection including XSS and SQL injection, Third-party component vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck DAST Tool differentiates with Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication. Tenable Web App Scanning differentiates with Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web apps and APIs, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection including XSS and SQL injection, Third-party component vulnerability scanning.
AppCheck DAST Tool is developed by AppCheck. Tenable Web App Scanning is developed by Tenable. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck DAST Tool integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Tenable Web App Scanning integrates with Tenable Security Center, Tenable One, Tenable Vulnerability Management. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck DAST Tool and Tenable Web App Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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