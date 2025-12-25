Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck DAST Tool is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Qualys TotalAppSec is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Qualys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams that can't afford false positives drowning their backlogs should run AppCheck DAST Tool; its browser-based crawling handles modern SPAs and APIs without the noise that drives developers to ignore scan results. Automated authentication with MFA and TOTP support means you actually test authenticated flows instead of settling for unauthenticated scans, and the out-of-band detection catches timing-based vulnerabilities most tools miss. Skip this if you need deep API fuzzing or heavy CSPM coverage; AppCheck is built for application-layer velocity, not infrastructure risk orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling web applications and APIs across multiple clouds will get the most from Qualys TotalAppSec because its AI-assisted clustering actually reduces scan overhead on large attack surfaces instead of just generating more noise. The tool covers OWASP Top 10 and API Top 10 with continuous monitoring and integrates third-party pen test findings from Burp and BugCrowd, which means you're not rebuilding your threat picture across disconnected tools. Skip this if your priority is SAST or supply chain scanning; Qualys TotalAppSec does runtime application security well but doesn't shift left into code repositories.
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning
Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck DAST Tool vs Qualys TotalAppSec for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck DAST Tool: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication..
Qualys TotalAppSec: Cloud-based DAST solution for web app & API security with AI-powered scanning. built by Qualys. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck DAST Tool differentiates with Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication. Qualys TotalAppSec differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, DAST scanning for OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities, PII and sensitive data exposure detection for GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance.
AppCheck DAST Tool is developed by AppCheck. Qualys TotalAppSec is developed by Qualys. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck DAST Tool integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Qualys TotalAppSec integrates with Burp Suite, OWASP ZAP, BugCrowd, Qualys CSAM, Qualys VMDR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck DAST Tool and Qualys TotalAppSec serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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