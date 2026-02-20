Apozy Browser Security: Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection..

Authentic8 Silo Workspace: Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.