Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apozy Browser Security is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Apozy. Authentic8 Silo Workspace is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs tired of phishing losses will find real value in Apozy Browser Security's native Chrome sandboxing, which blocks attacks before they touch endpoints without requiring infrastructure overhaul. The AI-based threat detection addresses the continuous monitoring gap that leaves most browser-based threats undetected until damage is done. Skip this if your org needs centralized visibility across all internet-facing apps beyond the browser, or if you're already running a full remote browser isolation appliance; Apozy's extension model wins on speed of deployment, not breadth of coverage.
Enterprise and mid-market teams running investigations into financial crime, supply chain threats, or state-sponsored activity need Silo Workspace because its 700+ global proxy endpoints let you mask attribution while collecting forensic evidence from hostile infrastructure without exposing your own network. The managed attribution network across 32 countries plus encrypted chain-of-custody storage directly addresses NIST DE.CM and RS.AN requirements that most browsers can't touch. Skip this if your investigators work mostly on domestic, low-risk research; the tradecraft training and dark web capability are overkill for routine threat intelligence gathering.
Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI.
Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research
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Common questions about comparing Apozy Browser Security vs Authentic8 Silo Workspace for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Apozy Browser Security: Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI. built by Apozy. Core capabilities include Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection..
Authentic8 Silo Workspace: Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apozy Browser Security differentiates with Real-time browser attack prevention, Native browser sandboxing, AI-based threat detection. Authentic8 Silo Workspace differentiates with Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps.
Apozy Browser Security is developed by Apozy. Authentic8 Silo Workspace is developed by Authentic8. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apozy Browser Security and Authentic8 Silo Workspace serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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