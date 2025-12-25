Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is a commercial ciem tool by Apono. Entitle Cloud Permissions Management is a commercial ciem tool by Entitle. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apono Zero Standing Privileges
Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.
Entitle Cloud Permissions Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing cloud infrastructure across multiple providers will get the most from Entitle Cloud Permissions Management because it eliminates standing permissions without the approval bottlenecks that kill developer velocity. JIT access provisioning with self-service requests and delegated workflows cuts access lifetime from days to minutes while keeping audit trails that satisfy SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises systems or needs deep privileged session recording; Entitle is built for cloud-first shops that treat least privilege as non-negotiable.
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
JIT cloud permissions mgmt platform enforcing least privilege access.
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Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges vs Entitle Cloud Permissions Management for your ciem needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..
Entitle Cloud Permissions Management: JIT cloud permissions mgmt platform enforcing least privilege access. built by Entitle. Core capabilities include Just-in-time (JIT) access provisioning and de-provisioning, Time-bound, fine-grained permissions scoped to specific resources, Self-service access request submission..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services. Entitle Cloud Permissions Management differentiates with Just-in-time (JIT) access provisioning and de-provisioning, Time-bound, fine-grained permissions scoped to specific resources, Self-service access request submission.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is developed by Apono. Entitle Cloud Permissions Management is developed by Entitle. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Slack, Microsoft Teams and 8 more. Entitle Cloud Permissions Management integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, Email, SIEM. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges and Entitle Cloud Permissions Management serve similar CIEM use cases: both are CIEM tools, both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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