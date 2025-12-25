Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..

Entitle Cloud Permissions Management: JIT cloud permissions mgmt platform enforcing least privilege access. built by Entitle. Core capabilities include Just-in-time (JIT) access provisioning and de-provisioning, Time-bound, fine-grained permissions scoped to specific resources, Self-service access request submission..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.