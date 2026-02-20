Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..

Riskonnect IT Risk Management Software: IT risk mgmt platform for identifying & managing tech, cyber & operational risks. built by Riskonnect. Core capabilities include IT asset monitoring and tracking, Risk and control mapping to IT assets, Security assessments including NIST 800-53..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.