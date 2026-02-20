Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. Riskonnect IT Risk Management Software is a commercial it risk management tool by Riskonnect. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
Riskonnect IT Risk Management Software
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building integrated risk programs will get the most from Riskonnect IT Risk Management Software because it actually connects IT risk assessment to financial impact and regulatory alignment instead of treating them as separate workflows. The platform maps vulnerabilities and controls across NIST 800-53, correlates threats to specific assets, and feeds remediation tickets directly into your ticketing system, which means risk findings move to fix instead of languishing in a report. Skip this if you're looking for continuous vulnerability scanning or real-time threat detection; Riskonnect is built for periodic risk cycles and governance reporting, not incident response velocity.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
IT risk mgmt platform for identifying & managing tech, cyber & operational risks
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs Riskonnect IT Risk Management Software for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
Riskonnect IT Risk Management Software: IT risk mgmt platform for identifying & managing tech, cyber & operational risks. built by Riskonnect. Core capabilities include IT asset monitoring and tracking, Risk and control mapping to IT assets, Security assessments including NIST 800-53..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. Riskonnect IT Risk Management Software differentiates with IT asset monitoring and tracking, Risk and control mapping to IT assets, Security assessments including NIST 800-53.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. Riskonnect IT Risk Management Software is developed by Riskonnect. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix and Riskonnect IT Risk Management Software serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both are IT Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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