Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..

RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment: Cybersecurity assessment platform for SMEs with maturity scoring and roadmaps. built by RateYourCyber. Core capabilities include 1000-point security assessment across 8 domains, Board-ready reports with executive summaries, 3-year implementation roadmaps with weekly tasks..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.