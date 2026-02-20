Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment is a commercial risk assessment tool by RateYourCyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment
SMBs and mid-market companies needing a structured entry point to security maturity will find RateYourCyber's value in its implementation roadmaps; most assessment tools stop at scoring, but this one hands you 3-year task backlogs broken into weekly work. The 1000-point assessment spans eight domains with compliance mapping for ISO 27001, NIST CSF, SOC 2, and GDPR, giving you a single artifact that satisfies board conversations and vendor questionnaires alike. Skip this if your organization already has mature GRC processes in place or if you need continuous vulnerability monitoring as a primary control rather than a supplementary dashboard; the tool is built for teams starting the maturity climb, not for security-mature shops optimizing existing programs.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
Cybersecurity assessment platform for SMEs with maturity scoring and roadmaps
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment: Cybersecurity assessment platform for SMEs with maturity scoring and roadmaps. built by RateYourCyber. Core capabilities include 1000-point security assessment across 8 domains, Board-ready reports with executive summaries, 3-year implementation roadmaps with weekly tasks..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment differentiates with 1000-point security assessment across 8 domains, Board-ready reports with executive summaries, 3-year implementation roadmaps with weekly tasks.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment is developed by RateYourCyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix and RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment serve similar IT Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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