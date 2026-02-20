Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. Perseus Security Baseline Check (SBC) is a commercial risk assessment tool by Perseus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
Perseus Security Baseline Check (SBC)
Startups and SMBs without dedicated security staff need Perseus Security Baseline Check to establish whether their fundamentals actually work before they get breached; the questionnaire-plus-live-testing model catches the gap between what IT thinks they're running and what's actually in place. The tool covers ID.RA and ID.AM across both technical systems and organizational controls, which means you're assessing culture and process alongside your firewall config. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflow integration; Perseus is a point-in-time checkpoint, not a management platform.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
IT security baseline assessment service tailored for SMEs.
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs Perseus Security Baseline Check (SBC) for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
Perseus Security Baseline Check (SBC): IT security baseline assessment service tailored for SMEs. built by Perseus. Core capabilities include Questionnaire-based organizational security assessment, Live technical check of selected IT systems, External vulnerability scan (attacker's perspective)..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. Perseus Security Baseline Check (SBC) differentiates with Questionnaire-based organizational security assessment, Live technical check of selected IT systems, External vulnerability scan (attacker's perspective).
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. Perseus Security Baseline Check (SBC) is developed by Perseus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix integrates with Microsoft Teams, Slack. Perseus Security Baseline Check (SBC) integrates with Enginsight Hacktor (external vulnerability scanning). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apomatix and Perseus Security Baseline Check (SBC) serve similar IT Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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