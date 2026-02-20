Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..

Ontic Behavioral Threat Assessment Software: Software for conducting behavioral threat assessments using standardized frameworks. built by Ontic. Core capabilities include U.S. Secret Service-aligned assessment methodologies, Integrated WAVR-21 workflows, Linking assessments to incidents and threat actor profiles..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.