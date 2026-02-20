Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. Ontic Behavioral Threat Assessment Software is a commercial risk assessment tool by Ontic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
Ontic Behavioral Threat Assessment Software
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling insider risk and workplace violence prevention should pick Ontic Behavioral Threat Assessment Software for its alignment with U.S. Secret Service methodologies and the WAVR-21 framework, which removes guesswork from threat scoring. The platform covers NIST ID.RA and RS.AN, meaning you get standardized assessment and incident linkage that actually survive audits. Skip this if your organization treats behavioral assessment as a one-off compliance checkbox; Ontic demands cross-functional buy-in from HR, Legal, and Security, and that cultural friction kills deployments.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
Software for conducting behavioral threat assessments using standardized frameworks
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs Ontic Behavioral Threat Assessment Software for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
Ontic Behavioral Threat Assessment Software: Software for conducting behavioral threat assessments using standardized frameworks. built by Ontic. Core capabilities include U.S. Secret Service-aligned assessment methodologies, Integrated WAVR-21 workflows, Linking assessments to incidents and threat actor profiles..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. Ontic Behavioral Threat Assessment Software differentiates with U.S. Secret Service-aligned assessment methodologies, Integrated WAVR-21 workflows, Linking assessments to incidents and threat actor profiles.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. Ontic Behavioral Threat Assessment Software is developed by Ontic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix and Ontic Behavioral Threat Assessment Software serve similar IT Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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