Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. KYND for Underwriters is a commercial risk assessment tool by KYND. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
Underwriters managing SMB and mid-market books need KYND for Underwriters to replace manual risk questionnaires with continuous, agentless scanning that actually surfaces what's installed on client networks. The platform scores strongly on NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning you get both upfront risk assessment and real-time portfolio monitoring without asking policyholders to install agents or change their infrastructure. Skip this if your underwriting workflow is already locked into legacy carrier systems or if you primarily insure Fortune 500 companies with mature security programs; KYND's strength is bringing visibility to segments that otherwise hide their actual exposure.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
Cyber risk intelligence platform for insurance underwriting & portfolio mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs KYND for Underwriters for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
KYND for Underwriters: Cyber risk intelligence platform for insurance underwriting & portfolio mgmt. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Non-invasive, agentless cyber risk scanning, Risk selection with vulnerability prioritization for underwriting, Continuous portfolio monitoring with real-time threat alerts..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. KYND for Underwriters differentiates with Non-invasive, agentless cyber risk scanning, Risk selection with vulnerability prioritization for underwriting, Continuous portfolio monitoring with real-time threat alerts.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. KYND for Underwriters is developed by KYND. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix and KYND for Underwriters serve similar IT Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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