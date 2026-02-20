Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..

KYND for Underwriters: Cyber risk intelligence platform for insurance underwriting & portfolio mgmt. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Non-invasive, agentless cyber risk scanning, Risk selection with vulnerability prioritization for underwriting, Continuous portfolio monitoring with real-time threat alerts..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.