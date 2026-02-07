AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..

KYND for Underwriters: Cyber risk intelligence platform for insurance underwriting & portfolio mgmt. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Non-invasive, agentless cyber risk scanning, Risk selection with vulnerability prioritization for underwriting, Continuous portfolio monitoring with real-time threat alerts..

Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.