Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is a commercial risk assessment tool by AgileBlue. KYND for Underwriters is a commercial risk assessment tool by KYND. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies need a tool that translates fragmented security data into a single number their board understands, and AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score does that by combining 13 internal risk factors with external ratings via SecurityScorecard integration to produce real-time scores that align to NIST and HIPAA frameworks. The continuous scoring model and built-in prioritization of mitigations by impact gives you the GV.RM and ID.RA coverage needed to actually defend risk decisions with data rather than intuition. Skip this if your team lacks the resources to act on weekly score changes; AgileBlue surfaces problems faster than most tools can remediate them, which is a feature for mature programs and a liability for understaffed ones.
Underwriters managing SMB and mid-market books need KYND for Underwriters to replace manual risk questionnaires with continuous, agentless scanning that actually surfaces what's installed on client networks. The platform scores strongly on NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning you get both upfront risk assessment and real-time portfolio monitoring without asking policyholders to install agents or change their infrastructure. Skip this if your underwriting workflow is already locked into legacy carrier systems or if you primarily insure Fortune 500 companies with mature security programs; KYND's strength is bringing visibility to segments that otherwise hide their actual exposure.
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
Cyber risk intelligence platform for insurance underwriting & portfolio mgmt.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score vs KYND for Underwriters for your risk assessment needs.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..
KYND for Underwriters: Cyber risk intelligence platform for insurance underwriting & portfolio mgmt. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Non-invasive, agentless cyber risk scanning, Risk selection with vulnerability prioritization for underwriting, Continuous portfolio monitoring with real-time threat alerts..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score differentiates with Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration. KYND for Underwriters differentiates with Non-invasive, agentless cyber risk scanning, Risk selection with vulnerability prioritization for underwriting, Continuous portfolio monitoring with real-time threat alerts.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is developed by AgileBlue. KYND for Underwriters is developed by KYND. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score and KYND for Underwriters serve similar Risk Assessment use cases: both are Risk Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox