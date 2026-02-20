Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..

Drata Risk Management: Platform for end-to-end risk assessments, control implementation & testing. built by Drata. Core capabilities include Pre-loaded library of 150+ risks based on NIST SP 800-30, ISO 27005, and OCR SRA, Automated risk mapping to controls, Automated control testing with alerts for new or evolving threats..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.