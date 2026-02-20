Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. Drata Risk Management is a commercial it risk management tool by Drata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
Mid-market and SMB security teams building a risk program from scratch will move fastest with Drata Risk Management because its 150+ pre-loaded risks aligned to NIST SP 800-30 and ISO 27005 eliminate weeks of taxonomy work. The platform's automated control mapping and testing with threat alerting covers the ID.RA and GV.RM functions that most organizations botch on their first attempt. Skip this if your risk appetite is non-standard or your control library is already mature; Drata's strength is in jumpstarting programs that don't yet have one, not in retrofitting opinionated frameworks to existing mature practices.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
Platform for end-to-end risk assessments, control implementation & testing
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Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs Drata Risk Management for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
Drata Risk Management: Platform for end-to-end risk assessments, control implementation & testing. built by Drata. Core capabilities include Pre-loaded library of 150+ risks based on NIST SP 800-30, ISO 27005, and OCR SRA, Automated risk mapping to controls, Automated control testing with alerts for new or evolving threats..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. Drata Risk Management differentiates with Pre-loaded library of 150+ risks based on NIST SP 800-30, ISO 27005, and OCR SRA, Automated risk mapping to controls, Automated control testing with alerts for new or evolving threats.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. Drata Risk Management is developed by Drata. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix integrates with Microsoft Teams, Slack. Drata Risk Management integrates with Jira. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apomatix and Drata Risk Management serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both are IT Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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