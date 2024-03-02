Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKX is a free mobile app security tool. APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and mobile app developers doing manual APK analysis will find APKX indispensable for its Python-native decompilation workflow; the 290 GitHub stars reflect active community validation and ongoing maintenance. The tool's strength lies in flexibility across multiple decompiler backends, letting you switch strategies when one fails on obfuscated code. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or automated policy enforcement; APKX is command-line only and requires scripting expertise to integrate into CI/CD pipelines.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
Python wrapper for Android APK decompilation with various converter and decompiler options.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
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Common questions about comparing APKX vs APPVISORY for your mobile app security needs.
APKX: Python wrapper for Android APK decompilation with various converter and decompiler options..
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKX is open-source with 290 GitHub stars. APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKX and APPVISORY serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: APKX is Free while APPVISORY is Commercial, APKX is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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