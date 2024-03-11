Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apktool is a free mobile app security tool. Ostorlab Mobile Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by Ostorlab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams and penetration testers who need to audit Android applications will rely on Apktool for its ability to decompile APKs into readable source code and resources, something commercial tools often obscure behind licensing walls. The tool has been the de facto standard for Android reverse engineering for over a decade, with active maintenance and a straightforward workflow that takes minutes to set up. Skip this if your threat model requires automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; Apktool is manual inspection work, not a scanner.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps fast will get real value from Ostorlab Mobile Security because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your CI/CD pipeline. The platform covers both Android and iOS with automated scanning on every release, plus direct integration with Google Play and Apple App Store means you're testing what customers actually install. Skip this if you need native SIEM correlation or infrastructure scanning; Ostorlab is purpose-built for mobile application risk assessment and doesn't pretend to do anything else.
A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files.
Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST
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Common questions about comparing Apktool vs Ostorlab Mobile Security for your mobile app security needs.
Apktool: A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files..
Ostorlab Mobile Security: Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST. built by Ostorlab. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apktool and Ostorlab Mobile Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Apktool is Free while Ostorlab Mobile Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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