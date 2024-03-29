Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs APPVISORY for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and APPVISORY serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: APKLeaks is Free while APPVISORY is Commercial, APKLeaks is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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