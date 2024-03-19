Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
apkid is a free mobile app security tool. Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
Android malware analysts doing deep reverse engineering will appreciate Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs for one reason: it cuts analysis friction by letting you stay in your existing editor instead of context-switching to specialized decompilers. The 34 GitHub stars and free pricing suggest this is a narrow-use tool built by practitioners for practitioners, not a feature-complete reverse engineering platform. Skip this if you need a GUI decompiler with control flow graphs and string decryption; it's syntax highlighting and readability for people who already know smali and want to move faster through the bytecode.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
An Emacs major mode that provides syntax highlighting and enhanced readability for smali code files used in Android malware analysis.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing apkid vs Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs for your mobile app security needs.
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs: An Emacs major mode that provides syntax highlighting and enhanced readability for smali code files used in Android malware analysis..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apkid and Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both cover Reverse Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox