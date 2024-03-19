Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.

Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs

Android malware analysts doing deep reverse engineering will appreciate Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs for one reason: it cuts analysis friction by letting you stay in your existing editor instead of context-switching to specialized decompilers. The 34 GitHub stars and free pricing suggest this is a narrow-use tool built by practitioners for practitioners, not a feature-complete reverse engineering platform. Skip this if you need a GUI decompiler with control flow graphs and string decryption; it's syntax highlighting and readability for people who already know smali and want to move faster through the bytecode.