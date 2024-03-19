Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
apkid is a free mobile app security tool. objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration
Mobile security teams who need to inspect app behavior without rooting or jailbreaking devices should start with objection. Its Frida-powered toolkit lets you hook into running processes, trace API calls, and intercept network traffic in real time, catching logic flaws and credential handling issues that static analysis misses. With 8,441 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, you get a mature tool backed by practitioners rather than a vendor trying to sell you a platform. Not for buyers who want guided compliance reporting or a point-and-click UI; objection demands reverse engineering skills and rewards hands-on testers who know what they're looking for.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak.
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Common questions about comparing apkid vs objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration for your mobile app security needs.
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration: Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apkid is open-source with 2,434 GitHub stars. objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration is open-source with 8,441 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
apkid and objection - Runtime Mobile Exploration serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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