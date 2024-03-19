Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
apkid is a free mobile app security tool. Obfuscapk is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
Mobile security teams responsible for hardening Android apps against reverse engineering will find Obfuscapk's modular approach valuable because it works directly on compiled bytecode without requiring source code access, letting you protect legacy or third-party apps where that's unavailable. The tool's 1,241 GitHub stars and active Python-based architecture reflect solid adoption among developers who need granular control over smali obfuscation, resource manipulation, and manifest modification. This is not the right choice if you need automated threat detection or runtime protection; Obfuscapk is purely a code transformation tool that shifts your posture from Detect to Protect through obscurity, not behavioral analysis.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
A modular Python tool that obfuscates Android applications by manipulating decompiled smali code, resources, and manifest files without requiring source code access.
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Common questions about comparing apkid vs Obfuscapk for your mobile app security needs.
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
Obfuscapk: A modular Python tool that obfuscates Android applications by manipulating decompiled smali code, resources, and manifest files without requiring source code access..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apkid is open-source with 2,434 GitHub stars. Obfuscapk is open-source with 1,241 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
apkid and Obfuscapk serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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