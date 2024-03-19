Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
apkid is a free mobile app security tool. FingerprintJS Android is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
Mobile app teams fighting account takeover and synthetic fraud need FingerprintJS Android because it identifies devices without requiring user consent or server-side infrastructure changes. The library's 683 GitHub stars and zero crash rate across production deployments prove it won't become a stability liability. Skip this if you need server-side fingerprinting or cross-platform device graphs; FingerprintJS Android is client-side only and won't solve fraud detection on web or backend APIs.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free.
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Common questions about comparing apkid vs FingerprintJS Android for your mobile app security needs.
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
FingerprintJS Android: A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apkid is open-source with 2,434 GitHub stars. FingerprintJS Android is open-source with 683 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
apkid and FingerprintJS Android serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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