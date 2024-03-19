Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
apkid is a free mobile app security tool. Build38 Active Hardening is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Build38. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
Security teams protecting high-value mobile apps against reverse engineering and credential theft will find Build38 Active Hardening's cryptographic instance individualization genuinely hard to replicate with off-the-shelf alternatives. Each app instance gets unique keys and device binding that make stolen binaries worthless, and the real-time telemetry feeds directly into continuous monitoring workflows across PR.CM. Skip this if your mobile footprint is small or if you need post-breach response capabilities; Build38 hardens the perimeter but doesn't investigate incidents.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization
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Common questions about comparing apkid vs Build38 Active Hardening for your mobile app security needs.
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
Build38 Active Hardening: AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Cryptographic key-based app instance individualization, Device binding for mobile applications, Real-time security telemetry streaming and consolidation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apkid is open-source with 2,434 GitHub stars. Build38 Active Hardening is developed by Build38. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
apkid and Build38 Active Hardening serve similar Mobile App Security use cases. Key differences: apkid is Free while Build38 Active Hardening is Commercial, apkid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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