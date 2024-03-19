Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
apkid is a free mobile app security tool. AppSweep is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams analyzing third-party Android apps or vetting your own before release should reach for APKiD first; it's the fastest way to spot packers, obfuscators, and compilers that hide malicious behavior or indicate supply chain risk. Free and 2,400+ GitHub stars means it's battle-tested by actual reverse engineers, not marketing-driven feature bloat. Skip this if you need runtime behavioral analysis or automated policy enforcement; APKiD is a static inspection tool that tells you what's inside an APK, not what it does when it runs.
Android development teams building consumer apps need AppSweep to catch permission abuse and hardcoded credentials before release; it's free and runs in CI/CD without slowing builds. The tool analyzes compiled APKs directly, meaning you test what ships rather than source code abstractions, and catches real exploitation paths that static scanners miss. Skip this if you're managing a portfolio of iOS, web, and Android apps and want one tool across platforms; AppSweep is Android-only and won't help you govern your entire mobile surface.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues.
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Common questions about comparing apkid vs AppSweep for your mobile app security needs.
apkid: APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files..
AppSweep: An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apkid and AppSweep serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: apkid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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