Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
apk-mitm is a free mobile app security tool. Ostorlab Mobile Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by Ostorlab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams conducting threat research or red team assessments on Android apps will get the most from apk-mitm because it eliminates the manual work of reconfiguring APKs for HTTPS inspection, cutting typical preparation time from hours to minutes. The tool has 4,648 GitHub stars and is genuinely free with no enterprise licensing trap. Not the right fit for organizations needing automated mobile app scanning at scale or compliance reporting; this is a tactical hands-on instrument for engineers who need to inspect a specific app's network behavior, not a platform.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps fast will get real value from Ostorlab Mobile Security because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your CI/CD pipeline. The platform covers both Android and iOS with automated scanning on every release, plus direct integration with Google Play and Apple App Store means you're testing what customers actually install. Skip this if you need native SIEM correlation or infrastructure scanning; Ostorlab is purpose-built for mobile application risk assessment and doesn't pretend to do anything else.
Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection
Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST
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Common questions about comparing apk-mitm vs Ostorlab Mobile Security for your mobile app security needs.
apk-mitm: Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection..
Ostorlab Mobile Security: Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST. built by Ostorlab. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
apk-mitm is open-source with 4,648 GitHub stars. Ostorlab Mobile Security is developed by Ostorlab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
apk-mitm and Ostorlab Mobile Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: apk-mitm is Free while Ostorlab Mobile Security is Commercial, apk-mitm is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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