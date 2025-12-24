Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Apiiro. Semgrep Supply Chain is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in false positives from generic SCA tools should pick Apiiro SCA for its risk-based prioritization that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The Risk Graph assessment goes beyond CVSS by layering code usage context and internet exposure, cutting triage time by forcing you to fix what matters first. Skip this if your organization needs lightweight compliance scanning without code analysis; Apiiro's depth demands engineering buy-in and won't appeal to teams looking for a checkbox solution.
Development teams shipping code faster than they can audit dependencies will cut through noise with Semgrep Supply Chain's reachability analysis, which confirms whether a vulnerable package actually touches your code instead of flagging every transitive dependency as critical. The tool covers eight languages across cloud deployment and flags malicious packages from an 80,000-package database with same-day response, directly addressing GV.SC supply chain risk in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if license compliance is your primary driver or your codebase is heavily polyglot beyond the supported languages; the real value is in eliminating false positives from unreachable vulnerabilities.
Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security
SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SCA vs Semgrep Supply Chain for your software composition analysis needs.
Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..
Semgrep Supply Chain: SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SCA differentiates with Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage. Semgrep Supply Chain differentiates with Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement.
Apiiro SCA is developed by Apiiro. Semgrep Supply Chain is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SCA and Semgrep Supply Chain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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