Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..

Semgrep Supply Chain: SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.