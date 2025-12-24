Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Apiiro. Lunarline Software Assurance is a commercial static application security testing tool by lunarline. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to map what's actually reachable in their codebase will find Apiiro Deep Code Analysis worth the deployment effort. Its AST-based semantic analysis and reachability engine eliminate the false positives that plague traditional SAST tools, and the material change detection across code history surfaces what actually matters between commits. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkboxes or you're looking for a point scanner to bolt onto existing CI/CD without architectural context; Apiiro demands integration into your supply chain risk process to justify the cost.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building critical infrastructure or OT/ICS systems need Lunarline Software Assurance for its dual static and dynamic analysis approach paired with SCADA-specific assessment capabilities that generic SAST tools skip entirely. The vendor's alignment with NIST 800-171 and FedRAMP compliance frameworks, plus hands-on remediation guidance rather than just vulnerability lists, makes this most valuable for defense contractors and energy sector buyers under strict supply chain scrutiny. Skip this if your primary need is developer-first, shift-left scanning; Lunarline's on-premises deployment and six-person team mean slower iteration cycles than cloud-native competitors.
Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST.
Software assurance services using static & dynamic code analysis techniques
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Deep Code Analysis vs Lunarline Software Assurance for your static application security testing needs.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..
Lunarline Software Assurance: Software assurance services using static & dynamic code analysis techniques. built by lunarline. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with manual and automated techniques, Dynamic analysis in run-time environments, Compliance alignment with PCI, ISO, NIST RMF, 800-171, HIPAA, FedRAMP..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis differentiates with Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history. Lunarline Software Assurance differentiates with Static code analysis with manual and automated techniques, Dynamic analysis in run-time environments, Compliance alignment with PCI, ISO, NIST RMF, 800-171, HIPAA, FedRAMP.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is developed by Apiiro. Lunarline Software Assurance is developed by lunarline. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis and Lunarline Software Assurance serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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