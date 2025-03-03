Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Eureka DevSecOps Platform is a free application security posture management tool by Eureka DevSecOps. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Teams running mixed scanner stacks across multiple CI/CD pipelines will cut false positive noise and consolidation costs with Eureka DevSecOps Platform; its cross-scanner result correlation and BYOS model let you keep your existing tools while centralizing control. The platform's on-premises agent execution and scan data retention mean results never leave your environment, a critical advantage for regulated industries or teams with strict data governance policies. Skip this if you need DAST or SCA as managed services rather than orchestrated tools, since Eureka assumes you already own or want to own your scanners.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners.
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs Eureka DevSecOps Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
Eureka DevSecOps Platform: Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners. built by Eureka DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. Eureka DevSecOps Platform differentiates with Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. Eureka DevSecOps Platform is developed by Eureka DevSecOps. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST and Eureka DevSecOps Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Key differences: Apiiro AI SAST is Commercial while Eureka DevSecOps Platform is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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