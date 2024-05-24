Apache Spot (Incubating) vs Arkime

Choosing between Apache Spot (Incubating) and Arkime for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Apache Spot (Incubating): Apache Spot is an open source big data platform that analyzes network flows and packet data to identify security threats and provide visibility into enterprise computing environments.

Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.