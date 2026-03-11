Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..

Reach Security - Safe Use of AI: Monitors and governs enterprise AI tool usage via existing security stack. built by Reach Security. Core capabilities include Detection and mapping of sanctioned and unsanctioned generative AI usage across web and endpoint environments, Correlation of AI usage with user roles, behavior patterns, and policy context to identify risky activity, Policy definition, enforcement, and automation for AI usage tailored by user or group..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.