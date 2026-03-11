Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..

Maro: Monitors workforce AI usage and enforces behavioral security policies in real time. built by Maro. Core capabilities include AI app usage observability across the workforce, Real-time behavioral intervention and redirection, AI usage policy creation and deployment..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.