Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Yomi is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Security teams building threat response workflows around external intelligence feeds will find value in Yomi's free model, which removes budget friction from adding a real-time data layer. The zero cost entry point makes sense for mid-market shops piloting threat intel integration without committing to commercial platforms. Skip Yomi if your team needs enrichment depth or custom feed integration; free threat intelligence platforms typically prioritize breadth of sources over the normalized, queryable intelligence that mature SOCs depend on for investigation velocity.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Threat intelligence platform providing real-time threat data and insights.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Yomi for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Yomi: Threat intelligence platform providing real-time threat data and insights..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN and Yomi serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools, both cover Threat Feed, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: ANY.RUN is Commercial while Yomi is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox