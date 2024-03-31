Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. SecurityTrails API is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Recorded Future. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Security teams building threat intelligence pipelines or conducting infrastructure reconnaissance will get the most from SecurityTrails API; its 10.19 trillion historical DNS records and 4.2 billion WHOIS entries eliminate the friction of manual lookups across disparate sources. The depth here is genuinely rare,10 years of passive DNS history supported by Recorded Future's 1,142-person operation means you're querying data most competitors simply don't own. Skip this if your primary need is real-time threat feeds or incident response alerting; SecurityTrails is a data enrichment and forensics tool, not a detection platform, and it's weakest on the Detect side of NIST CSF 2.0.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
API platform providing historical DNS, WHOIS, and IP data for security research.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs SecurityTrails API for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
SecurityTrails API: API platform providing historical DNS, WHOIS, and IP data for security research. built by Recorded Future. Core capabilities include Historical DNS lookup data (10.19 trillion records), Historical WHOIS records (4.2 billion records), Hostname and domain tracking (2.6 billion hostnames, 630 million domains)..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. SecurityTrails API differentiates with Historical DNS lookup data (10.19 trillion records), Historical WHOIS records (4.2 billion records), Hostname and domain tracking (2.6 billion hostnames, 630 million domains).
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. SecurityTrails API is developed by Recorded Future. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN and SecurityTrails API serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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