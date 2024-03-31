ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

SecurityTrails API: API platform providing historical DNS, WHOIS, and IP data for security research. built by Recorded Future. Core capabilities include Historical DNS lookup data (10.19 trillion records), Historical WHOIS records (4.2 billion records), Hostname and domain tracking (2.6 billion hostnames, 630 million domains)..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.