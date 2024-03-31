ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

Malwation Threat.Zone: Multi-OS malware analysis platform with sandbox, static analysis & URL scanning. built by Malwation. Core capabilities include Hypervisor-level dynamic sandbox analysis, Multi-OS support (Windows, Linux, Android, macOS), Static analysis with 30 micro analysis engines including configuration extraction and .NET deobfuscation..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.