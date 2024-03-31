ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

Joe Security Products: Suite of cloud & on-prem malware/phishing analysis tools for multiple OSes. built by Joe Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based malware analysis on Windows, Android, macOS, and Linux, Physical (bare-metal) and virtual machine analysis, Hypervisor-based inspection for evasion resistance..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.