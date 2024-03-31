Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Joe Security Products is a commercial malware analysis tool by Joe Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Malware analysts and security operations teams handling high-volume file submissions need Joe Security Products for its bare-metal sandbox analysis, which catches evasion techniques that hypervisor-based competitors routinely miss. The 24x7 dedicated cloud lab access with physical machines differentiates it from public sandboxes, and NIST coverage across ID.RA, DE.AE, and RS.AN shows strength in both initial risk assessment and post-incident forensics. Skip this if you're looking for an integrated endpoint detection and response platform; Joe Security is narrowly focused on malware and phishing file analysis, not behavioral monitoring or threat hunting.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Suite of cloud & on-prem malware/phishing analysis tools for multiple OSes.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Joe Security Products for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Joe Security Products: Suite of cloud & on-prem malware/phishing analysis tools for multiple OSes. built by Joe Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based malware analysis on Windows, Android, macOS, and Linux, Physical (bare-metal) and virtual machine analysis, Hypervisor-based inspection for evasion resistance..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. Joe Security Products differentiates with Cloud-based malware analysis on Windows, Android, macOS, and Linux, Physical (bare-metal) and virtual machine analysis, Hypervisor-based inspection for evasion resistance.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. Joe Security Products is developed by Joe Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN and Joe Security Products serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools, both cover Sandbox, Dynamic Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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